Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 5.96 million shares of the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.18, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $93.74M. TNXP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.42, offering almost -688.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 29.86 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TNXP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Instantly TNXP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1976 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.41% year-to-date, but still down -16.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) is -31.66% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TNXP is forecast to be at a low of $0.60 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1566.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -233.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.51 percent over the past six months and at a 23.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, and 25.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.35%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock is held by 127 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.17% of the shares, which is about 30.63 million shares worth $10.96 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.96% or 19.63 million shares worth $7.02 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 12.56 million shares worth $4.49 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 9.88 million shares worth around $3.54 million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.