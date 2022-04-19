Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 7.63 million shares of the Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.71, and it changed around -$0.24 or -3.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.89B. TELL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.53, offering almost -14.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.63% since then. We note from Tellurian Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 25.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.04 million.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Instantly TELL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.40 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 93.18% year-to-date, but still up 3.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) is 46.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 54.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.13 day(s).

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Tellurian Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 58.24 percent over the past six months and at a 3.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 99.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Tellurian Inc. to make $25.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.62 million and $13.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 122.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 88.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.60%.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.30% of Tellurian Inc. shares, and 33.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.35%. Tellurian Inc. stock is held by 243 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.04% of the shares, which is about 30.3 million shares worth $118.46 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.68% or 24.45 million shares worth $95.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 23.11 million shares worth $90.37 million, making up 5.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.89 million shares worth around $38.66 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.