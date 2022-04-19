Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 24.61 million shares of the Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.42B. SNDL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.49, offering almost -175.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.93% since then. We note from Sundial Growers Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 100.81 million.

Sundial Growers Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SNDL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sundial Growers Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Instantly SNDL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6218 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.38% year-to-date, but still down -4.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is 6.33% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNDL is forecast to be at a low of $0.75 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Sundial Growers Inc. to make $147.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.48 million and $9.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 129.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,461.80%.

SNDL Dividends

Sundial Growers Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of Sundial Growers Inc. shares, and 4.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.66%. Sundial Growers Inc. stock is held by 158 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.32% of the shares, which is about 21.84 million shares worth $14.81 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.93% or 15.38 million shares worth $10.43 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 15.33 million shares worth $9.96 million, making up 0.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF held roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $0.83 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.