Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 2.82 million shares of the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.12, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.90B. SMFG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.74, offering almost -26.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.65% since then. We note from Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.95 million.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) trade information

Instantly SMFG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.24 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.87% year-to-date, but still down -1.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) is -11.30% down in the 30-day period.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMFG is forecast to be at a low of $7.01 and a high of $12.67. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -107.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) estimates and forecasts

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.92 percent over the past six months and at a 5.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.60%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -26.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.90% per year for the next five years.

SMFG Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.35. It is important to note, however, that the 5.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. shares, and 1.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.83%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. stock is held by 270 institutions, with Lazard Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.19% of the shares, which is about 12.78 million shares worth $89.56 million.

Parametric Portfolio Associates, with 0.16% or 11.11 million shares worth $77.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Westwood Income Opportunity Fund and Steward Fds-Global Equity Income Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.14 million shares worth $7.36 million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Steward Fds-Global Equity Income Fd held roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $4.6 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.