Stock Performance And Outlook Of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC)

In the last trading session, 7.6 million shares of the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) were traded, and its beta was 0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.48, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.11B. ERIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.39, offering almost -69.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.73% since then. We note from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 12.29 million.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ERIC as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

Instantly ERIC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.68 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.99% year-to-date, but still down -12.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is -5.57% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ERIC is forecast to be at a low of $8.79 and a high of $16.74. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -97.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.38 percent over the past six months and at a -3.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 23.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.9 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to make $6.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.09 billion and $6.51 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 92.90%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) earnings are expected to increase by 29.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.08% per year for the next five years.

ERIC Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.25. It is important to note, however, that the 2.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, and 8.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.95%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock is held by 420 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.29% of the shares, which is about 101.2 million shares worth $1.1 billion.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with 0.90% or 27.68 million shares worth $300.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 62.51 million shares worth $700.06 million, making up 2.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II held roughly 11.42 million shares worth around $124.14 million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.