Stock Performance And Outlook Of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD)

In today’s recent session, 1.49 million shares of the Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.39M. MKD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.05, offering almost -707.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.38% since then. We note from Molecular Data Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 13.93 million.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

Instantly MKD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1647 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.76% year-to-date, but still down -23.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) is -43.43% down in the 30-day period.

MKD Dividends

Molecular Data Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 25.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.08% of Molecular Data Inc. shares, and 3.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.21%. Molecular Data Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.39% of the shares, which is about 2.29 million shares worth $0.5 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.67% or 1.11 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.33 million shares worth $57498.0, making up 0.20% of all outstanding shares.