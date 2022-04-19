Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.71 million shares of the Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.05, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.75B. SAVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.48, offering almost -53.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.11% since then. We note from Spirit Airlines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.26 million.

Spirit Airlines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended SAVE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Spirit Airlines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.89 for the current quarter.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

Instantly SAVE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.75 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.65% year-to-date, but still down -4.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) is 14.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SAVE is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) estimates and forecasts

Spirit Airlines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.33 percent over the past six months and at a 56.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 33.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 65.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 77.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $964.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Spirit Airlines Inc. to make $982.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $498.49 million and $459.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 93.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 114.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.20%.

SAVE Dividends

Spirit Airlines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 25.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of Spirit Airlines Inc. shares, and 63.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.46%. Spirit Airlines Inc. stock is held by 326 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.01% of the shares, which is about 9.79 million shares worth $213.85 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.52% or 8.17 million shares worth $178.48 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 4.34 million shares worth $90.85 million, making up 4.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $79.49 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.