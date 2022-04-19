SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 1.41 million shares of the SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $111.96M. SOS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.75, offering almost -910.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.26% since then. We note from SOS Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.09 million.

SOS Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 5.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SOS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SOS Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Instantly SOS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5271 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.74% year-to-date, but still down -3.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is -31.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOS is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4155.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4155.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SOS Limited to make $22.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -62.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 200.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 10.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of SOS Limited shares, and 13.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.20%. SOS Limited stock is held by 74 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.98% of the shares, which is about 9.08 million shares worth $7.47 million.

State Street Corporation, with 3.17% or 5.79 million shares worth $4.76 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.77 million shares worth $3.92 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 1.74 million shares worth around $2.23 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.