Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.07, and it changed around -$0.82 or -9.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.45B. SLDP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.85, offering almost -84.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.48% since then. We note from Solid Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Instantly SLDP has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.34 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.67% year-to-date, but still down -9.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) is -5.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.14 day(s).

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.99% of Solid Power Inc. shares, and 19.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.02%. Solid Power Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.01% of the shares, which is about 3.37 million shares worth $33.89 million.

Magnetar Financial LLC, with 1.81% or 3.03 million shares worth $30.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and FirstHands Funds-Alternative Energy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 76000.0 shares worth $0.76 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, FirstHands Funds-Alternative Energy Fund held roughly 40000.0 shares worth around $0.4 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.