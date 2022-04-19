Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) were traded, and its beta was 0.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around -$0.02 or -7.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.34M. SLNO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.67, offering almost -735.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 608.52K.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SLNO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) trade information

Instantly SLNO has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2377 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.68% year-to-date, but still down -7.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) is -34.61% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLNO is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1400.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) estimates and forecasts

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.68 percent over the past six months and at a 25.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.20% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.00%. Soleno Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 1.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

SLNO Dividends

Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.01% of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 36.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.21%. Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Abingworth, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.91% of the shares, which is about 10.3 million shares worth $9.52 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 12.24% or 9.77 million shares worth $9.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.2 million shares worth $1.11 million, making up 1.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $0.7 million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.