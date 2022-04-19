Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 3.23 million shares of the Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.44, and it changed around $0.13 or 5.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02B. SKLZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.88, offering almost -919.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.16% since then. We note from Skillz Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.88 million.

Skillz Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SKLZ as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Skillz Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

Instantly SKLZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.79 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.95% year-to-date, but still down -11.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) is -24.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 55.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SKLZ is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $7.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -207.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

Skillz Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.54 percent over the past six months and at a 5.80% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 69.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $113.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Skillz Inc. to make $124.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $67.72 million and $78.58 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 68.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 58.30%.

SKLZ Dividends

Skillz Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.03% of Skillz Inc. shares, and 52.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.63%. Skillz Inc. stock is held by 301 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.10% of the shares, which is about 24.09 million shares worth $179.23 million.

Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC, with 6.75% or 22.91 million shares worth $170.45 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 16.0 million shares worth $119.06 million, making up 4.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held roughly 6.8 million shares worth around $50.62 million, which represents about 2.00% of the total shares outstanding.