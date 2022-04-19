Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 2.72 million shares of the Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.57, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.03B. SBSW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.68, offering almost -24.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.71% since then. We note from Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.06 million.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SBSW as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Instantly SBSW has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.71 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.14% year-to-date, but still down -3.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) is -7.59% down in the 30-day period.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Sibanye Stillwater Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.80 percent over the past six months and at a 31.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.70%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 85.00%. Sibanye Stillwater Limited earnings are expected to increase by -30.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.03% per year for the next five years.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.08 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.67. It is important to note, however, that the 10.08% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, and 8.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.94%. Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock is held by 207 institutions, with AQR Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.10% of the shares, which is about 7.74 million shares worth $95.52 million.

Condire Management, LP, with 0.70% or 4.92 million shares worth $60.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.25 million shares worth $27.77 million, making up 0.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund held roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $29.86 million, which represents about 0.30% of the total shares outstanding.