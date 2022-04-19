Risk-Takers Will Like Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO).

In today’s recent session, 1.45 million shares of the Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around $0.05 or 4.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $159.73M. RMO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.74, offering almost -787.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.96% since then. We note from Romeo Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.14 million.

Romeo Power Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RMO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Romeo Power Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

Instantly RMO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3900 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.22% year-to-date, but still down -17.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) is -28.40% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RMO is forecast to be at a low of $1.80 and a high of $1.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -48.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -128.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 83.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Romeo Power Inc. to make $9.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.65 million and $1.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 84.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 801.30%.

RMO Dividends

Romeo Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.02% of Romeo Power Inc. shares, and 34.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.03%. Romeo Power Inc. stock is held by 179 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.63% of the shares, which is about 8.9 million shares worth $32.48 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.86% or 7.86 million shares worth $28.68 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 5.09 million shares worth $20.16 million, making up 3.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.97 million shares worth around $11.78 million, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.