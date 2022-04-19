Risk-Takers Will Like Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST).

In the last trading session, 3.72 million shares of the Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.95, and it changed around -$1.06 or -1.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.30B. FAST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.75, offering almost -17.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $48.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.12% since then. We note from Fastenal Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.65 million.

Fastenal Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended FAST as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Fastenal Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) trade information

Instantly FAST has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 59.75 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.22% year-to-date, but still down -4.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) is -3.83% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FAST is forecast to be at a low of $51.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fastenal Company (FAST) estimates and forecasts

Fastenal Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.42 percent over the past six months and at a 16.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.49 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Fastenal Company to make $1.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.36 billion and $1.42 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.20%. Fastenal Company earnings are expected to increase by 7.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.33% per year for the next five years.

FAST Dividends

Fastenal Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 11 and April 15. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.04 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 2.04% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.35% of Fastenal Company shares, and 79.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.57%. Fastenal Company stock is held by 1,292 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.61% of the shares, which is about 66.79 million shares worth $3.45 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.85% or 45.13 million shares worth $2.33 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 16.22 million shares worth $837.29 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 12.97 million shares worth around $669.46 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.