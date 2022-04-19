RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 2.48 million shares of the RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.62, and it changed around $0.07 or 13.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.78M. RNWK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.98, offering almost -541.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.35% since then. We note from RealNetworks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 204.91K.

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) trade information

Instantly RNWK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7499 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.29% year-to-date, but still down -0.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) is -0.78% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RNWK is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -545.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -545.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect RealNetworks Inc. to make $14.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.10%.

RNWK Dividends

RealNetworks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14.

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.00% of RealNetworks Inc. shares, and 23.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.13%. RealNetworks Inc. stock is held by 58 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.29% of the shares, which is about 1.55 million shares worth $2.46 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 2.51% or 1.18 million shares worth $1.88 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.68 million shares worth $1.07 million, making up 1.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.73 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.