Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 43.29 million shares of the Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.54, and it changed around $0.44 or 40.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.19M. PTPI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.20, offering almost -237.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.82% since then. We note from Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 641.21K.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information

Instantly PTPI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 40.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7900 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.97% year-to-date, but still down -9.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) is -2.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

PTPI Dividends

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.00% of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 6.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.64%. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.66% of the shares, which is about 0.34 million shares worth $1.14 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 1.18% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 64076.0 shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 43424.0 shares worth around $86848.0, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.