Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Share Price Might Move Up By 77.83%

In the last trading session, 27.35 million shares of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.66, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $100.88B. PBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.09, offering almost -9.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.89% since then. We note from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 28.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 34.77 million.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Instantly PBR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.09 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.52% year-to-date, but still down -6.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is 12.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 71.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.94 percent over the past six months and at a 55.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 32.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,525.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.57 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to make $23.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 69.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 55.90%.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.92 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.04. It is important to note, however, that the 13.92% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, and 22.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.18%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock is held by 469 institutions, with GQG Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.04% of the shares, which is about 187.68 million shares worth $2.06 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 2.77% or 102.91 million shares worth $1.13 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 38.45 million shares worth $377.6 million, making up 1.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 31.8 million shares worth around $312.3 million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.