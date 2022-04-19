Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 6.72 million shares of the Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.19, and it changed around -$0.21 or -0.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.82B. NLSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.42, offering almost -4.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.08% since then. We note from Nielsen Holdings plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 10.94 million.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) trade information

Instantly NLSN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.57 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.57% year-to-date, but still down -2.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) is 13.67% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.28, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NLSN is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -21.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) estimates and forecasts

Nielsen Holdings plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.53 percent over the past six months and at a 3.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -32.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -44.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $897.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc to make $899.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.67 billion and $843.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -46.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.90%. Nielsen Holdings plc earnings are expected to increase by 187.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.30% per year for the next five years.

NLSN Dividends

Nielsen Holdings plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.88 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.88% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of Nielsen Holdings plc shares, and 108.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.70%. Nielsen Holdings plc stock is held by 491 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.61% of the shares, which is about 45.24 million shares worth $868.25 million.

Windacre Partnership LLC, with 9.81% or 35.21 million shares worth $675.59 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 12.51 million shares worth $253.27 million, making up 3.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.18 million shares worth around $195.35 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.