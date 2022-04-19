Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 25.71 million shares of the Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.74, and it changed around -$0.1 or -5.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $489.38M. MULN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.90, offering almost -813.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.11% since then. We note from Mullen Automotive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 127.51 million.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Instantly MULN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.7100 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.82% year-to-date, but still down -26.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) is -24.59% down in the 30-day period.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MULN is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1221.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1221.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 100.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $37.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Mullen Automotive Inc. to make $37.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 152.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 91.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.70%.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 16 and May 20.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.51% of Mullen Automotive Inc. shares, and 0.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.62%. Mullen Automotive Inc. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Cetera Advisor Networks LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.09% of the shares, which is about 0.22 million shares worth $1.15 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.08% or 0.2 million shares worth $1.02 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $0.61 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 68493.0 shares worth around $0.36 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.