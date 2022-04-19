Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL): A Business Review And Growth Forecast – Marketing Sentinel
Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 7.36 million shares of the Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.43, and it changed around -$0.21 or -12.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.50M. LGHL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.87, offering almost -100.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.05% since then. We note from Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 456.66K.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Instantly LGHL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7400 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.24% year-to-date, but still down -9.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) is 25.19% down in the 30-day period.

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 30.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares, and 1.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.26%. Lion Group Holding Ltd. stock is held by 15 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.44% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.17 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 0.30% or 86848.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 11889.0 shares worth $11143.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.

