Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.14, and it changed around -$0.35 or -4.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.23B. LICY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.28, offering almost -100.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.97% since then. We note from Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LICY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Instantly LICY has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.74 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.31% year-to-date, but still down -2.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) is -24.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LICY is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -152.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.08 percent over the past six months and at a 59.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.90%.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. to make $8.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 09.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.39% of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares, and 33.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.70%. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock is held by 103 institutions, with Moore Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.06% of the shares, which is about 5.0 million shares worth $58.5 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with 2.70% or 4.41 million shares worth $51.61 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.44 million shares worth $31.55 million, making up 1.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $18.0 million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.