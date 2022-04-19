Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY).

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.76, and it changed around $0.83 or 4.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.67B. BBBY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.51, offering almost -150.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.24% since then. We note from Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.70 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 8 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended BBBY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Instantly BBBY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.66 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.12% year-to-date, but still down -13.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is -22.59% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.08, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -47.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBBY is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 71.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.02 percent over the past six months and at a -37.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. to make $2.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.20%.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 12 and April 18.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.85% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, and 112.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 115.00%. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock is held by 369 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 17.31% of the shares, which is about 16.67 million shares worth $288.02 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.39% or 13.87 million shares worth $239.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 10.45 million shares worth $146.69 million, making up 10.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 7.04 million shares worth around $98.87 million, which represents about 7.31% of the total shares outstanding.