Let’s Talk About How Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) were traded, and its beta was 2.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around $0.16 or 13.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.02M. KAVL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.30, offering almost -1673.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.04% since then. We note from Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.57 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

Instantly KAVL has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4500 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 83.82% year-to-date, but still up 4.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) is -20.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KAVL is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -118.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -118.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.73% of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. shares, and 0.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.17%. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.30% of the shares, which is about 71670.0 shares worth $53415.0.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.22% or 52628.0 shares worth $39223.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 31106.0 shares worth $37016.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 25070.0 shares worth around $18684.0, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.