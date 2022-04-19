Let’s Talk About How Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.05, and it changed around -$0.52 or -11.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $117.53M. DNAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.70, offering almost -534.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.11, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.48% since then. We note from Codex DNA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 339.33K.

Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) trade information

Instantly DNAY has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.12 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.50% year-to-date, but still down -20.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) is -59.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.05 day(s).

Codex DNA Inc. (DNAY) estimates and forecasts

Codex DNA Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.74 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Codex DNA Inc. to make $5.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 121.30%.

DNAY Dividends

Codex DNA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 10.

Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.65% of Codex DNA Inc. shares, and 57.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 121.46%. Codex DNA Inc. stock is held by 67 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.50% of the shares, which is about 0.73 million shares worth $8.16 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 2.31% or 0.68 million shares worth $7.53 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $6.36 million, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $3.73 million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.