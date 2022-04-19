Let’s Discuss The NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 3.75 million shares of the NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.21, and it changed around $0.65 or 3.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.08B. NOV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.06, offering almost -13.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.97% since then. We note from NOV Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.48 million.

NOV Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended NOV as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. NOV Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

Instantly NOV has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.37 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 56.53% year-to-date, but still up 4.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is 9.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.18, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOV is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

NOV Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.49 percent over the past six months and at a 136.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.80%.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.46 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect NOV Inc. to make $1.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.80%. NOV Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 91.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 41.00% per year for the next five years.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.94 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 0.94% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.63% of NOV Inc. shares, and 96.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.54%. NOV Inc. stock is held by 513 institutions, with Pzena Investment Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.36% of the shares, which is about 40.67 million shares worth $551.04 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.58% or 37.6 million shares worth $509.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 24.8 million shares worth $347.67 million, making up 6.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.12 million shares worth around $145.72 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.