Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 6.83 million shares of the Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.07, and it changed around -$0.08 or -51.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.62M. KLDO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.47, offering almost -13428.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -71.43% since then. We note from Kaleido Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.97 million.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KLDO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.51 for the current quarter.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) trade information

Instantly KLDO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -51.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5000 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 86.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.72% year-to-date, but still down -44.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) is -90.68% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KLDO is forecast to be at a low of $1.70 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27042.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2328.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.40% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -45.60%.

KLDO Dividends

Kaleido Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.73% of Kaleido Biosciences Inc. shares, and 79.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.39%. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 99 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 45.93% of the shares, which is about 19.58 million shares worth $46.79 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.99% or 6.39 million shares worth $15.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 2.3 million shares worth $3.43 million, making up 5.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $1.04 million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.