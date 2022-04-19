Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA): A Business Review And Growth Forecast – Marketing Sentinel
Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 4.5 million shares of the Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) were traded, and its beta was -4.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.54, and it changed around $0.45 or 21.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.11M. IVDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.52, offering almost -668.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.41% since then. We note from Iveda Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) trade information

Instantly IVDA has showed a green trend with a performance of 21.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.87 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 47.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.57% year-to-date, but still up 16.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) is -76.13% up in the 30-day period.

IVDA Dividends

Iveda Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.10% of Iveda Solutions Inc. shares, and 0.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.04%. Iveda Solutions Inc. stock is held by 1 institutions, with FineMark National Bank & Trust being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 19250.0 shares worth $15400.0.

