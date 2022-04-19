It’s Easy To Bet On Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 7.64 million shares of the Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.82, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.94B. TLRY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.04, offering almost -295.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.87% since then. We note from Tilray Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 40.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.74 million.

Tilray Brands Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended TLRY as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tilray Brands Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Instantly TLRY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.80 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.35% year-to-date, but still down -10.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is 6.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TLRY is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -295.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Tilray Brands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.95 percent over the past six months and at a 71.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $241.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tilray Brands Inc. to make $247.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 10.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.10% of Tilray Brands Inc. shares, and 13.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.84%. Tilray Brands Inc. stock is held by 419 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.50% of the shares, which is about 6.93 million shares worth $78.2 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 1.20% or 5.52 million shares worth $62.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 6.93 million shares worth $78.2 million, making up 1.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $22.13 million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.