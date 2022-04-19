Is SuperCom Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: SPCB) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) were traded, and its beta was 0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.15M. SPCB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.59, offering almost -238.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.89% since then. We note from SuperCom Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

SuperCom Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SPCB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SuperCom Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Instantly SPCB has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5100 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.33% year-to-date, but still down -0.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is -6.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

SuperCom Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.08 percent over the past six months and at a -57.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.40%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.10%.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.98% of SuperCom Ltd. shares, and 12.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.14%. SuperCom Ltd. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.96% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $0.15 million.

Fortress Investment Group LLC, with 0.66% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 8931.0 shares worth $8037.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.