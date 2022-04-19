Is Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: PBTS) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 4.56 million shares of the Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around -$0.02 or -6.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.91M. PBTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.64, offering almost -1037.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.88% since then. We note from Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Instantly PBTS has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4197 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.10% year-to-date, but still up 0.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is -13.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.51 day(s).

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.11% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, and 2.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.36%. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.24% of the shares, which is about 0.57 million shares worth $0.3 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.52% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.54 million shares worth $0.51 million, making up 1.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 22594.0 shares worth around $21475.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.