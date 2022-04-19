iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 5.13 million shares of the iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.89, and it changed around $0.16 or 4.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.13B. IQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.22, offering almost -316.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.19% since then. We note from iQIYI Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 22.96 million.

iQIYI Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended IQ as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. iQIYI Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Instantly IQ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.79 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.20% year-to-date, but still down -14.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is 28.18% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.37, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IQ is forecast to be at a low of $12.65 and a high of $78.89. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1928.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -225.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

iQIYI Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.73 percent over the past six months and at a 59.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.14 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect iQIYI Inc. to make $1.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.23 billion and $1.18 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.10%. iQIYI Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 18.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 63.00% per year for the next five years.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 16 and May 20.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of iQIYI Inc. shares, and 69.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.03%. iQIYI Inc. stock is held by 304 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.05% of the shares, which is about 38.65 million shares worth $176.24 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 5.43% or 23.16 million shares worth $105.62 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 8.33 million shares worth $38.0 million, making up 1.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 4.1 million shares worth around $16.73 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.