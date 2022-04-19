If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) – Marketing Sentinel
If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ)

In today’s recent session, 1.57 million shares of the TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around -$0.01 or -4.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.98M. PETZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.40, offering almost -2837.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.38% since then. We note from TDH Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.50 million.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

Instantly PETZ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3799 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -91.41% year-to-date, but still down -12.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) is -8.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 12.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)'s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.21% of TDH Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.00%. TDH Holdings Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 61688.0 shares worth $0.24 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 0.04% or 49023.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 57670.0 shares worth $0.3 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 27024.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.

