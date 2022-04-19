If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 2.16 million shares of the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around $0.07 or 9.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.74M. GFAI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.65, offering almost -844.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.96% since then. We note from Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 11.65 million.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Instantly GFAI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2400 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.27% year-to-date, but still down -38.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) is -21.86% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GFAI is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -146.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -146.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.12% of Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares, and 1.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.43%. Guardforce AI Co. Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with Kepos Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.43% of the shares, which is about 0.5 million shares worth $0.54 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 0.61% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.