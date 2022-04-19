Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.84 million shares of the Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.29, and it changed around -$0.71 or -14.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.80M. HUSA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.61, offering almost -287.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.06% since then. We note from Houston American Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.94 million.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) trade information

Instantly HUSA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -14.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.78 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 249.65% year-to-date, but still up 32.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) is -24.81% up in the 30-day period.

HUSA Dividends

Houston American Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 16 and May 20.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.28% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares, and 5.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.02%. Houston American Energy Corp. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.35% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.19 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 1.33% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.18 million, making up 1.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.