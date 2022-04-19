HOTH Stock Forecast 2022: Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 30.43%

In today’s recent session, 3.91 million shares of the Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around $0.05 or 8.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.44M. HOTH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.20, offering almost -218.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.43% since then. We note from Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.00 million.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HOTH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Instantly HOTH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8099 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.23% year-to-date, but still up 3.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) is 1.41% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOTH is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -334.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -262.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -250.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.20% in the next quarter.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.56% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 10.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.75%. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.96% of the shares, which is about 0.71 million shares worth $0.47 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.70% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.55 million shares worth $0.36 million, making up 2.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.