Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE: HTA): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A An Incline Of 7.58%

In the last trading session, 3.04 million shares of the Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) were traded, and its beta was 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.93, and it changed around -$0.4 or -1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.08B. HTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.83, offering almost -12.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.78% since then. We note from Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.90 million.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended HTA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) trade information

Instantly HTA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.81 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.37% year-to-date, but still down -2.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) is 0.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HTA is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) estimates and forecasts

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.56 percent over the past six months and at a 3.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $192.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America Inc. to make $195.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $187.02 million and $190.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.00%.

HTA Dividends

Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.30. It is important to note, however, that the 4.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.37 per year.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.46% of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares, and 102.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.24%. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock is held by 483 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.18% of the shares, which is about 31.31 million shares worth $928.53 million.

Cohen & Steers Inc., with 11.60% or 25.61 million shares worth $759.64 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 10.3 million shares worth $343.98 million, making up 4.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.22 million shares worth around $184.62 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.