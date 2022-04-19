Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR): Decline Of -32.45% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In the last trading session, 2.46 million shares of the Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) were traded, and its beta was 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.18, and it changed around -$0.34 or -1.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.10B. HR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.77, offering almost -24.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.81% since then. We note from Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.77 million.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended HR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) trade information

Instantly HR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.12 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.10% year-to-date, but still down -2.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) is 0.48% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HR is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) estimates and forecasts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.60 percent over the past six months and at a 5.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 175.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -64.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $137.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated to make $141.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $125.88 million and $128.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.40%. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by -13.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

HR Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.21. It is important to note, however, that the 4.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.96% of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, and 101.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.41%. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock is held by 428 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.30% of the shares, which is about 21.11 million shares worth $628.53 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 14.11% or 20.82 million shares worth $619.88 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 6.67 million shares worth $220.5 million, making up 4.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.1 million shares worth around $122.14 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.