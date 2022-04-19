Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.58 million shares of the Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $104.46M. GPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.90, offering almost -291.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.43% since then. We note from Great Panther Mining Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.67 million.

Great Panther Mining Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GPL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Great Panther Mining Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) trade information

Instantly GPL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2400 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.88% year-to-date, but still down -1.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) is -20.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GPL is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $0.70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -204.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -117.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

Great Panther Mining Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.91 percent over the past six months and at a 145.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.20%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $43.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Great Panther Mining Limited to make $30.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.80%.

GPL Dividends

Great Panther Mining Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares, and 13.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.57%. Great Panther Mining Limited stock is held by 69 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.55% of the shares, which is about 20.26 million shares worth $9.32 million.

Ruffer LLP, with 2.26% or 10.05 million shares worth $4.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 18.34 million shares worth $8.44 million, making up 4.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held roughly 7.31 million shares worth around $3.23 million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.