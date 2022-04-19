Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.49 million shares of the Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.86, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.45B. GPK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.76, offering almost -4.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.79% since then. We note from Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) trade information

Instantly GPK has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.36 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.97% year-to-date, but still down -0.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) is 4.46% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GPK is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) estimates and forecasts

Graphic Packaging Holding Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.51 percent over the past six months and at a 74.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.80%.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.74 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding Company to make $1.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.70%. Graphic Packaging Holding Company earnings are expected to increase by 14.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 26.93% per year for the next five years.

GPK Dividends

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.44 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 1.44% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.89% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, and 98.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.12%. Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock is held by 410 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.89% of the shares, which is about 27.3 million shares worth $519.7 million.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., with 6.85% or 21.03 million shares worth $410.07 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 14.63 million shares worth $278.61 million, making up 4.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.69 million shares worth around $165.44 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.