Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 6.17 million shares of the Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.25, and it changed around $0.2 or 6.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.41B. GRAB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.15, offering almost -427.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.23% since then. We note from Grab Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.43 million.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Instantly GRAB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.62 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.22% year-to-date, but still down -15.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is -19.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 53.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.29 day(s).

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRAB is forecast to be at a low of $3.20 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -238.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 13.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.71% of Grab Holdings Limited shares, and 23.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.67%. Grab Holdings Limited stock is held by 106 institutions, with Russell Investments Group, Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 1.14 million shares worth $8.15 million.

BESSEMER GROUP, INCORPORATED, with 0.01% or 0.23 million shares worth $1.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2.6 million shares worth $33.06 million, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.