Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 4.3 million shares of the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.89, and it changed around $0.26 or 7.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.33B. DNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.86, offering almost -307.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.65% since then. We note from Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.46 million.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DNA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Instantly DNA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.98 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.32% year-to-date, but still up 2.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) is 22.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNA is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -208.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -54.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.52 percent over the past six months and at a 13.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $55.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. to make $59.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.51% of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, and 73.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.41%. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock is held by 148 institutions, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 23.11% of the shares, which is about 302.94 million shares worth $3.51 billion.

General Atlantic, L.P., with 8.76% or 114.89 million shares worth $1.33 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 19.82 million shares worth $273.97 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 15.8 million shares worth around $218.41 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.