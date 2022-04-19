Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT)

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around $0.05 or 11.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.48M. TCRT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.73, offering almost -710.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.87% since then. We note from Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Instantly TCRT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5287 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.36% year-to-date, but still down -19.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) is -48.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.37 day(s).

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.72 percent over the past six months and at a 13.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.60%.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.81% of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 59.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.58%. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 227 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.76% of the shares, which is about 16.76 million shares worth $18.27 million.

MSD Partners, L.P., with 7.01% or 15.15 million shares worth $16.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 8.51 million shares worth $9.27 million, making up 3.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.82 million shares worth around $6.34 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.