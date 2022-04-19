Future Outlook And Weyerhaeuser Company Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 3.58 million shares of the Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.82, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.87B. WY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.55, offering almost -4.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.97% since then. We note from Weyerhaeuser Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.56 million.

Weyerhaeuser Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended WY as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Weyerhaeuser Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) trade information

Instantly WY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.53 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still up 2.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) is 0.78% up in the 30-day period.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) estimates and forecasts

Weyerhaeuser Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.76 percent over the past six months and at a -21.96% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -48.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.14 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Weyerhaeuser Company to make $2.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.06 billion and $2.52 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.90%. Weyerhaeuser Company earnings are expected to increase by 225.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

WY Dividends

Weyerhaeuser Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 28 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.81 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 1.81% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of Weyerhaeuser Company shares, and 84.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.22%. Weyerhaeuser Company stock is held by 1,368 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.90% of the shares, which is about 118.7 million shares worth $4.89 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.69% or 57.4 million shares worth $2.36 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 35.27 million shares worth $1.26 billion, making up 4.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 21.17 million shares worth around $752.96 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.