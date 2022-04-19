Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among AVROBIO Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: AVRO)

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.08, and it changed around -$0.06 or -5.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.88M. AVRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.01, offering almost -1012.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.78% since then. We note from AVROBIO Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 612.08K.

AVROBIO Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AVRO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AVROBIO Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.74 for the current quarter.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) trade information

Instantly AVRO has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2250 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.95% year-to-date, but still down -11.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) is -30.77% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVRO is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1196.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -85.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) estimates and forecasts

AVROBIO Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -81.38 percent over the past six months and at a 27.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -65.70%.

AVRO Dividends

AVROBIO Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.59% of AVROBIO Inc. shares, and 86.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.61%. AVROBIO Inc. stock is held by 170 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.56% of the shares, which is about 4.61 million shares worth $25.72 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.28% or 3.61 million shares worth $20.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.61 million shares worth $8.97 million, making up 3.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $10.22 million, which represents about 3.18% of the total shares outstanding.