Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON)

In today’s recent session, 1.03 million shares of the VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have been traded, and its beta is 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.56, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. VEON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.38, offering almost -325.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.14% since then. We note from VEON Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 34.32 million.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

Instantly VEON has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5865 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.96% year-to-date, but still down -3.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is 6.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.63 day(s).

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.04 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect VEON Ltd. to make $2.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2 billion and $1.99 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.60%.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.40% of VEON Ltd. shares, and 25.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.84%. VEON Ltd. stock is held by 165 institutions, with Exor Capital LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.48% of the shares, which is about 78.35 million shares worth $162.96 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 3.26% or 56.94 million shares worth $118.44 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and Hartford International Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 7.14 million shares worth $14.85 million, making up 0.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford International Value Fund held roughly 3.9 million shares worth around $8.22 million, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.