Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA)

In the last trading session, 2.52 million shares of the Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.84, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.71B. UA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.00, offering almost -54.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.03% since then. We note from Under Armour Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.81 million.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

Instantly UA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.21 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.74% year-to-date, but still up 0.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) is -3.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.83 day(s).

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Under Armour Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.48 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Under Armour Inc. to make $1.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.43 billion and $1.4 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.00%.

Under Armour Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 338.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 21.80% per year for the next five years.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 30.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.23% of Under Armour Inc. shares, and 72.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.02%. Under Armour Inc. stock is held by 551 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.35% of the shares, which is about 23.66 million shares worth $426.88 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 8.34% or 21.1 million shares worth $380.61 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 6.71 million shares worth $126.59 million, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 6.36 million shares worth around $119.98 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.