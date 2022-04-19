Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN)

In today’s recent session, 5.87 million shares of the Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.03, and it changed around $0.8 or 2.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.90B. RIVN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $179.47, offering almost -359.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.27% since then. We note from Rivian Automotive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.90 million.

Rivian Automotive Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended RIVN as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rivian Automotive Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.64 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Instantly RIVN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.99 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.13% year-to-date, but still down -1.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) is -9.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIVN is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $112.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -186.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Rivian Automotive Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $61.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Rivian Automotive Inc. to make $380.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 16.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.88% of Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, and 66.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.59%. Rivian Automotive Inc. stock is held by 626 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 18.16% of the shares, which is about 162.08 million shares worth $16.81 billion.

Amazon.com, Inc., with 17.74% or 158.36 million shares worth $16.42 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.02 million shares worth $520.64 million, making up 0.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. held roughly 4.24 million shares worth around $439.18 million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.