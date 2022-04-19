Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE)

In today’s recent session, 1.99 million shares of the Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.72, and it changed around $0.22 or 4.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.98M. IMTE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.48, offering almost -715.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.87% since then. We note from Integrated Media Technology Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Instantly IMTE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.47 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.67% year-to-date, but still down -44.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) is -53.61% down in the 30-day period.

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.57% of Integrated Media Technology Limited shares, and 0.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.67%. Integrated Media Technology Limited stock is held by 3 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.83% of the shares, which is about 77222.0 shares worth $0.35 million.

UBS Group AG, with 0.04% or 3959.0 shares worth $17696.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2239.0 shares worth $15605.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.