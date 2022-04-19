Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Candel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL)

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the Candel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.38, and it changed around $0.59 or 12.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $135.84M. CADL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.78, offering almost -174.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.94% since then. We note from Candel Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 36.85K.

Candel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) trade information

Instantly CADL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.40 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.75% year-to-date, but still down -2.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Candel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) is 2.13% down in the 30-day period.

Candel Therapeutics Inc. (CADL) estimates and forecasts

Candel Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.27 percent over the past six months and at a -365.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Candel Therapeutics Inc. to make $30k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

CADL Dividends

Candel Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Candel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.10% of Candel Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 47.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.51%. Candel Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.89% of the shares, which is about 2.26 million shares worth $17.7 million.

Northpond Ventures, Llc, with 6.75% or 1.94 million shares worth $15.13 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.26 million shares worth $17.7 million, making up 7.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $4.5 million, which represents about 1.40% of the total shares outstanding.