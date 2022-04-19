Future Outlook And Ocugen Inc. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 2.49 million shares of the Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have been traded, and its beta is 4.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.70, and it changed around $0.1 or 3.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $601.30M. OCGN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.65, offering almost -553.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Ocugen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.96 million.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Instantly OCGN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.02 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.86% year-to-date, but still down -12.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) is -20.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 54.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.36 day(s).

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Ocugen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.98 percent over the past six months and at a 103.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 150.00% in the next quarter.

3 analysts expect Ocugen Inc. to make $13.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 65.20%.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.44% of Ocugen Inc. shares, and 29.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.66%. Ocugen Inc. stock is held by 175 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.48% of the shares, which is about 12.91 million shares worth $92.66 million.

State Street Corporation, with 5.68% or 11.32 million shares worth $81.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 7.67 million shares worth $55.04 million, making up 3.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.6 million shares worth around $40.21 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.